SK Commercial Realty announced the development of two medical office buildings totaling approximately 56,800 square feet in the Northwest Atlanta submarket.
Both buildings are in close proximity to WellStar Kennestone Hospital and adjacent to WellStar’s new ER site.
Building One, located at 620 Cherokee Street in Marietta, is currently under construction and set to deliver in November. This approximately 21,300 square foot medical office building will be home to OrthoAtlanta, Georgia Hand, Shoulder & Elbow and nMotion Hand and Physical Therapy.
Building Two is located at 660 Cherokee Street in Marietta. Concluding a three-parcel assemblage, this project is a significant medical office professional building. Construction will commence in November. It is an approximately 35,500 square foot medical office building and scheduled to deliver in September 2020.
"The 1.8 million square feet of medical and professional space in the immediate surrounding market is at 96% occupancy,” said Tom Kirbo, president of SK Commercial Realty. “We are confident that the delivery of the second medical office building, located at 660 Cherokee Street, will deliver fully leased.”
For more information, contact SK Commercial Realty at 404-252-1200 or visit www.skcr.com.
