SK Commercial Realty announced that it has brokered the sale of Building One at 620 Cherokee Street in Marietta, located near WellStar Kennestone Hospital and adjacent to WellStar’s new ER.
It is a Class A multi-tenant healthcare medical office building in the two-building development. This new modern medical office building completed in November 2019, was acquired by Caddis Partners.
SK Commercial Realty’s Todd Cohen, president of SK Project Consulting, was the owner’s project manager. Integra Construction was the general contractor, Lyman Davidson Dooley were the architects and Kimley Horn were the engineers.
The current tenants are all premier orthopedic medical and physician practices; OrthoAtlanta, Georgia Hand, Shoulder & Elbow and NMotion Hand and Physical Therapy.
The 21,000-square foot building was 87% leased at the time of the sale.
Construction began in November 2019 on Building Tow at 660 Cherokee Street. It is a three-parcel assemblage with about 35,500 square feet. The medical office professional building is scheduled to deliver in September 2020.
For more informiaton, visit www.skcr.com.
