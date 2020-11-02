110420_MDJ_BIZ_SKCommercial.jpg

Pictured is the 35,450 square foot medical office building at 660 Cherokee Street in Marietta.

 Special

SK Commercial Realty announced a partnership led by Dallas, Texas-based Caddis Healthcare Real Estate has purchased a 35,450 square foot medical office building at 660 Cherokee Street in Marietta.

The buyer is 660 Cherokee ICJV LLC.

The building, 660 Cherokee, was completed in September. Piedmont Healthcare Inc. leased 100% of the building and started seeing patients on Oct. 1, 2020. Piedmont is providing Primary Care, Pulmonology and Cardiology medical services at 660 Cherokee Street with plans to add additional services in the near future.

SK Commercial Realty, a commercial a real estate development, brokerage and investment firm, is located in the Cumberland area.

For more information, call 404-252-1200 or visit www.skcr.com.

