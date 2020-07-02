SK Commercial Realty, 900 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that it has brokered the long-term lease-agreement for the new home of Piedmont College | Athens.
The new campus will be relocated to 1282 Prince Avenue, a newly constructed 33,550 square foot Class A Office Building developed and owned by J.H. Barrett Properties. Ladson Haddow of Haddow & Company represented the college, while Jeff Fortner and Tom Kirbo of SK Commercial Realty represented the owner.
Committed to the Athens-Clarke County community for almost 25 years, the decision to relocate the campus at this time was influenced by Piedmont’s almost 500 working adult students who overwhelmingly prefer to pursue their college degrees online. Piedmont has transitioned many classes and courses to an online or hybrid format to meet the needs of these students. As a result, the college required about half the space it needed a decade ago when all learning occurred in traditional classrooms.
The move is tentatively scheduled for January 2021.
For more information, call 404-252-1200 or visit www.skcr.com.
