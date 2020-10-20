SK Commercial Realty, 900 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced their representation of The Offices at Meeting Park.
The property is 22,763 square feet of leasable professional office space and roof-top residences located at 218 and 234 Roswell Street in Marietta. This multi-building complex will offer a four-story building, a three-story building and parking ratios for residents, tenants and visitors. Located in a Federal Opportunity Zone, the Offices at Meeting Park presents potential tax benefits to tenants and buyers alike.
SK Commercial Realty, a commercial a real estate development, brokerage and investment firm, will handle the commercial and residential leasing.
For more information, contact Tom Kirbo or Land Wright at 404-252-1200.
