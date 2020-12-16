SK Commercial Realty, 900 Circle 75 Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that Kerry Davidsen has been named managing director of the company, effective Dec. 1.
In his more than 30 years in the industry, Davidsen has exclusively represented corporate and institutional occupiers as a trusted adviser.
He served as senior vice president representing leading companies, including AON/Hewitt, Ford Motor Company, US Bank, Georgia Power and Viacom/CBS. He was also instrumental in the strategic real estate growth of both Cbeyond Communications (Birch) and Intercontinental Exchange from their infancy to their eventual IPO.
He also gives time and financial support to non-profits including USO – Hartsfield, Habitat for Humanity, First Tee, Junior Achievement, MUST Ministries and Project REAP - The Real Estate Apprentice Program.
For more information, call 404-252-1200 or visit www.skcr.com.
