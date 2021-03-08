Six Flags White Water is now hiring for the 2021 season, which begins May 8.
Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Benefits offered to Six Flags White Water team members include advancement and leadership opportunities, company-paid lifeguard training and certification in First Aid, CPR and AED, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission and special incentives from area businesses.
Available positions include lifeguards, water park rides, food and beverage, security, admissions, retail and water park services.
Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com. Once submitted, Six Flags White Water will contact applicants for a virtual interview should qualifications be met.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/whitewater.
