Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell, will host its annual Military Appreciation Days on Aug. 24-25.
During the weekend, active duty military service members and up to three dependents will receive free admission to Six Flags with a valid Military ID Card. If a military service member is currently deployed, a spouse and up to three dependents will receive complimentary admission with a current Military ID card. Active service members can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50% off.
Veterans and disabled veterans will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags with a valid Military ID card and can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50% off plus tax per ticket.
Government civilian and contracted workers can purchase an unlimited amount of admission tickets at 50% off plus tax per ticket.
All admission tickets must be purchased at the front gate with a valid Military ID Card and must be used during the Military Appreciation Weekend. Six Flags will be open on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Aug. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.