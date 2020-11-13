Six Flags Over Georgia is seeking to hire team members for the holiday season.
Named as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For for a fifth straight year, Six Flags offers positions from entry level to management opportunities. Job perks for team members include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission and incentives from area business.
Immediate seasonal holiday hiring positions include holiday actors and show performers, food service, rides, admissions, retail and games.
Interested applicants must be at least 16 years of age and should apply online first at sixflagsjobs.com. The deadline for applications is Nov. 22.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
