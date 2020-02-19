Six Flags Over Georgia is seeking to hire 3,200 employees for the 2020 season, which opens March 7.
There will be a hiring event on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Six Flags Over Georgia's Employment Center, 275 Riverside Parkway SW in Austell. Applicants must apply online first at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the job fair.
The park is also offering job-seekers an opportunity to become part of the team with Walk-In Wednesdays. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., candidates 18 years of age and older can meet with management and be hired on-the-spot.
On-the-spot hiring positions include rides, culinary/catering, admissions, retail, park services, aquatics, entertainment, games, human resources, security, warehouse, cash control/finance and marketing.
Named as a 2019 Best and Brightest Places to Work in the Nation for the fourth straight year, Six Flags offers a wide variety of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Job perks include advancement opportunities, reward and recognition programs, educational scholarships, free park admission and incentives from area businesses.
