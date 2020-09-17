Six Flags Over Georgia announced a safer and faster payment experience using Card and Mobile Payments only beginning Friday.
The theme park will now accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay and debit transactions throughout the entire park.
In-park guests can convert cash to a prepaid debit card at one of multiple kiosks located throughout the park. The prepaid card can be used anywhere in the U.S. where VISA is accepted. Prior to visiting the park, guests are encouraged to visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia to purchase parking, admission tickets, season passes, memberships and other add-on items in advance.
The new Card and Mobile Payments program launches the same day the park unveils Atlanta area’s premier Halloween event — HALLOWFEST.
Operating select days Friday through Nov. 1, the event features Day Thrills with a variety of family-friendly activities and Night Chills, featuring 12 monster coasters in the dark, with haunting Halloween theming throughout the park.
