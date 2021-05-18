Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell will kick off its summer season with the launch of a new community food partner.
Six Flags is now the first U.S. theme park to partner with Goodr, a sustainable waste management company that leverages technology to combat food waste and hunger. This collaborative effort will directly impact food insecurity in metro Atlanta and the surrounding region.
Founded by Jasmine Crowe, Goodr provides a solution by donating surplus edible food to local non-profits, as well as reducing greenhouse emissions from landfills.
Beginning on May 21, the park will be open daily through Labor Day, Sept. 6. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water begin daily operation May 28.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia or www.sixflags.com/whitewater.
