Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water announced wage increases for a variety of jobs, many at the highest levels in the parks’ history.
Starting immediately, team members can earn up to $15 an hour for a wide range of positions.
The parks are currently hiring thousands of employees for its upcoming summer season.
The most substantial wage increases are for food and beverage operations, retail, park services, security and lifeguard teams. Available positions at Six Flags Over Georgia will pay up to $15 an hour and up to $13 an hour at White Water.
The parks are accepting applications from entry level positions to leadership roles in all departments. The company offers a myriad of benefits for team members including advancement opportunities, educational scholarships, reward/recognition programs and free park admission.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and apply online at www.sixflagsjob.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted by park management to begin the virtual hiring process.
