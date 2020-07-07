Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell and Six Flags White Water in Marietta announced an extended operating calendar, along with additional park adjustments for the remainder of the summer season, as part of its phased reopening plan.
Six Flags Over Georgia will implement the following changes:
- Extending its summer season through Aug. 16.
- Opening Paradise Island – an interactive children’s water playground at Hurricane Harbor.
- Operating Six Flags from noon to 6 p.m. and Hurricane Harbor from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.
- Operating Six Flags from noon to 8 p.m. and Hurricane Harbor from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
- Closing the park every Thursday beginning July 16 through Aug. 13.
Six Flags White Water will implement the following changes:
- Extending its summer season through Aug. 16.
- Operating from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday.
- Closing the park every Wednesday beginning July 15 through Aug. 12.
The extended summer operating season is a result of the revised local school calendars for the upcoming school year.
For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
