Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway in Austell, is now hiring 300 employees for the annual Fright Fest, presented by Snickers, and the Holiday in the Park wintertime events.
The park is holding casting calls over the next several weeks, specifically looking to hire singers, dancers, scare actors, zombies and monsters.
Fright Fest begins Sept. 21 and runs to Nov. 2 on select nights. This year, Fright Fest will feature six scare zones, five haunted mazes and four shows. There will also be 15 attractions and hundreds of monsters lurking in the park.
Holiday in the Park will return to Six Flags on Nov. 24.
Auditions are currently underway. All applicants must apply online first at www.sixflagsjob.com and be at least 16 years of age or older. Fright Fest employees must be able to work the final two weekends of September and all weekends in October, plus Friday evenings. Headshots and resumes are appreciated, but not required.
The schedule of events is:
- Escort Interviews will be Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
- Fright Fest Auditions for staff support, tech, make-up, supervisors and scare actors will be Aug. 4, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Fright Fest Auditions for scare actors only will be Aug. 21 and Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- National Scare Fair for scare actors only will be Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.
