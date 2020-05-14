Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced the launch of a new guest reservation system.
The user-friendly process will allow Six Flags parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations on social distancing.
Every guest with a single-day ticket, group ticket, membership or season pass will be required to make a reservation for a specific visit date at sixflags.com/reserve. The process will take about 5 to 7 minutes, during which guests will complete the following steps:
- Enter their online order number, ticket number or membership/season pass number.
- Select the date they want to visit and the approximate time they wish to enter the park.
- Watch a brief video that describes new social distancing and sanitization procedures.
- Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy.
- Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a pass.
If all reservations for a particular date are taken, guests will have the option to join a wait list and Six Flags will contact them automatically if additional inventory is released or a guest cancels. Guests will be contacted electronically, either by email, text or both, the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit and to remind them of the company’s health policy.
Guests may cancel their reservation without penalty any time before 8 a.m. on the day of their scheduled visit. Diamond and Diamond Elite Members will automatically be added to the priority wait list, and all members and season pass holders will receive booking priority over single-day ticket buyers.
Guests without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter the parks.
The new guest reservation process is currently not enabled. The system will be activated to accept reservations when specific park reopening dates are confirmed.
