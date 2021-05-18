Marietta resident Shirley Gary, owner/CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named the inaugural winner of Engel & Völkers Americas’ newest award: The Development Services 2020 Project Award.
Engel & Völkers is the only brokerage with a global new home builder division, called Engel & Völkers Development Services. The Project Award was created to honor the shop that best leverages the Development Services training, materials and supporting partners to win and successfully execute assignments encompassing anything from builder/developer advisory to project representation to taking over sales on behalf of the builder.
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
