Shirley Gary of Marietta, owner/CEO of Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta and Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, has been named the Number One Agent Worldwide for Number of Sales.
She was also named the Number Three Real Estate Agent Worldwide for Net Commissions for 2020 within the Engel & Völkers Global Network.
This is the sixth year in a row Gary has been honored internationally, ranking above more than 12,800 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in over 33 countries.
Gary has worked in real estate and new construction sales management throughout metro Atlanta for over 30 years. She opened her own firm, About Sales Inc., in 2007 at the downturn of the market, but despite the economy, grew the company to almost $4 million in annual gross revenues in just six years.
In 2013, About Sales Inc. became Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, one of the global brand’s first Atlanta locations, and Gary opened her second shop, Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton, in Alpharetta in 2018. In that same year, she was honored internationally by Engel & Völkers as the highest
ranked real estate advisor for selling the greatest number of homes annually worldwide.
For more information, visit www.buckheadatlanta.evrealestate.com or www.atlantanorthfulton.evrealestate.com.
