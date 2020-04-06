No one could have predicted the national crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as I write this, I don’t know what may happen between now and the time this is published. But one thing is for sure: we are in unprecedented times and it is times like these when we need to rely on our community the most.
I have been proud of our local leaders and the tough decisions they have made to protect our county and its citizens, and it is at times like these when our Chamber really shines. Something we do best is identifying opportunities and connecting people and organizations to make change happen. Through this period, we have continued to show our community that “together, we can,” and here are just a few examples of how we have shined during this dark period:
♦ MATCHING cleaning service companies with newly unemployed hourly workforce from the hospitality and other industries.
♦ CONNECTING underutilized kitchen capacity at our local restaurants with high demand to feed students, senior citizens, and others in need-all through generous donations from our business community to the Cobb Community Foundation.
♦ PARTNERING with our generous community in meeting the needs of almost 500 guests at Dobbins Air Reserve during their quarantine.
♦ OFFERING our small businesses assistanc♦ e in applying for the federally-backed SBA loans that Governor Kemp and the State of Georgia have made available to our business community.
As we successfully manage through the present, we also have our eyes fixed on the future. I have seen first-hand the compassion and thoughtfulness of our political leaders and our business community. They continue to do everything within their means to take care of our workforce, not only their physical health, but also their economic health. Throughout this unprecedented period, we have seen our values on full display in so many ways and I am incredibly proud of our community.
So what will we be facing when this passes? I don’t have all the answers, but I have great confidence in our future and can guarantee you this: your chamber will be here to help you regain your footing. To rebuild when this crisis settles. We have a seat at the table for you now more than ever. Come join us and Together We Can rebuild and emerge stronger than ever
Please take good care of yourself and let us know if there is anything we can do to support you during this difficult time.
Stay healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.