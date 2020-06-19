United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, has named Shefali Patel senior vice president/commercial relationship manager.
She will focus on multiplying United’s presence in the metropolitan area through the management and development of a robust commercial portfolio.
She comes to the bank with nearly two decades of banking experience. In her previous role, she was responsible for developing banking relationships with companies that held $3 to $100 million in revenues.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
