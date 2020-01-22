The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding has named Shawn Hodges, PharmD, president and CEO of Innovation Compounding in Kennesaw, as its 2020 president.
Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding is a professional advocacy organization focused solely on pharmacy compounding and public policy advocacy. The organization works directly with legislators, regulators and policymakers at both the state and national levels to spearhead initiatives related to patient access to compounded medications.
For over 12 years, Innovation Compounding has been a leader in pharmacy compounding services to physicians, clinics and patients across the U.S. The pharmacy supports over 7,000 prescribers and more than 65,000 patients by annually dispensing 100,000 prescriptions nationwide.
Compounded medications play a vital role in the health of millions of patients who have medical needs that cannot be met by commercially available therapies or FDA-approved drugs.
