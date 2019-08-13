Sephora will celebrate 10 years at Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. with a free event.
The store, located on the lower level Macy’s Wing, will have mini-makeovers, special skin care services, a DJ, giveaways, refreshments and a photo booth. For every $50 spent, a raffle ticket will be given for a chance to win a basket of Sephora products.
For more information, visit bit.ly/SephoraTCC10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.