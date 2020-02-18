The Cobb Chamber of Commerce will have U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler speak about how she plans to represent Georgia on national key issues at the March 9 Marquee Monday.
The event, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., will be held at The Coca-Cola Roxy.
Loeffler is the first female senator to represent Georgia in 97 years. She serves on the following committees — Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; Committee on Veterans’ Affairs; and the Joint Economic Committee.
Appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s position, Loeffler intends to run in November 2020 to serve out the last two years of Isakson’s term.
The registration deadline is March 2. Walk-in admissions cannot be granted to Marquee Monday. Parking is available at The Battery Red Deck for free up to three hours.
Check-in will be located through the doors to the left of the Coca-Cola Roxy ticket box office. A security screening will be required at check-in.
Register at https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Marquee-Monday-9070/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.