From left are Powder Springs Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust, City Manager Pam Conner and Mayor Al Thurman; and from Selig, Greg Lewis, SVP Development; Steve Selig, president and CEO; and Steve Baile, Chief Development Officer.
Selig Development broke ground on June 7 on its newest multifamily development, Heartwood Powder Springs.
Located along Brownsville Road at the intersection of Oglesby Road on property Selig has owned for 25 years, Heartwood is slated to welcome its first residents in late fall 2023.
The development will feature 300 units in a garden-style environment with an amenity-focused design. The units, which average approximately 1,000 square feet in size, will be housed within 10 three-story residential buildings set on 20 acres. Residents can select from one or two-bedroom units along with a limited number of three-bedroom floor plans.
“This apartment development will be the first in Powder Springs (excluding senior specific apartments) and I am excited to see the construction underway. This type of development plays an important part in making Powder Springs such a great city to call home,” said Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman.
Designed by Silver Studio, the architecture will feature a modern craftsman style with a warm, rustic color palette. The property will be walkable with outdoor amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool and deck with an adjacent activity field and large grilling areas. Plans also include co-working areas, a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness center with yoga studio, an indoor/outdoor bar, a dog park and smaller pocket parks and nature trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.