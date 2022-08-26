SelectCobb to host Healthcare Industry Council on Sept. 8 Staff reportsss Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb will host upcoming Healthcare Industry Council Meeting on Sept. 8 at the Cobb Chamber.Panelists will discuss employee wellness and how essential it is to the success of a business. Featured panelists include:Dr. Gilles LaMarche, Life University VP of University Advancement and EnrollmentBrandon G. Hannah, Kaiser Permanente Workforce Health Consultant/Strategic Customer EngagementJessica LaGala, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Employee Wellness ManagerErica Clausen-Lee, InfoMart Chief Product Officer The program will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to all interested attendees. Registration is open now at https://bit.ly/3R2JHAn.For more information about the program, contact Twana Roots at troots@cobbchamber.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now William Lako: Unretiring and the Social Security dilemma William Lako: Retirement distributions: taking the tax sting out of RMDs Cobb Executive Women to have KSU professors discuss post-pandemic literacy trends City of Marietta Business Licenses: The Week of Aug. 17 New Director of Food & Beverage at Galleria View Most Recent Print Edition Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists See Who Won Press Releases sponsored The Music Studio Atlanta Brings Harmony to East Cobb sponsored The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities to Host Candidate Forum on Disability Issues Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.