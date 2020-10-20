SelectCobb, an economic development initiative of the Cobb Chamber, in partnership with Cobb County Government is issuing over $40.5 million in grant funding to 3,238 small businesses in the county between Oct. 19-27.
In May, Cobb County Commissioners approved funding for a $50 million Small Business Grant Program designed to help struggling businesses recover from the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding was made available through the $132 million allocated to the county in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grant program featured two rounds of applications. In total, the program funded 3,647 Cobb-based small businesses, awarding $48 million. The grant program funded small businesses from every corner of the county – 50.9% were minority-owned businesses, 44.1% were women-owned businesses, and 7% were veteran-owned businesses.
Grant funding was available in three different tiers based upon the number of full-time, W-2 employees employed by the company as of March 12. The tiers of grant funding included, up to $20,000 for 1-10 employees; up to $30,000 for 11-50 employees; and up to $40,000 for 51-100 employees.
SelectCobb and Cobb Chamber staff reviewed each application ensuring all eligibility requirements were met. Once applications closed, an independent committee of business representatives reviewed each eligible application and decided which companies received grant funds and how much was provided, up to the maximum allowed by each tier. The committee was comprised of individuals from all areas of the county, and included a diverse group of industries, including banking, certified public accountants, law, small business and county government.
