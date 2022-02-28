Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgia citizens to be way of scam charities looking to profit off of the crisis in Ukraine.
In times of crisis and need, Georgians need to be particularly watchful that their donations go to legitimate organizations and support the intended recipients.
Before making charitable contributions, please keep these tips in mind:
If there is a charitable organization or cause to which one would like to donate, research online beforehand. The Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Guidestar and other websites provide evaluations of different charitable organizations.
Before making any donation, be sure to confirm the organization is a legitimate 501(c)(3) charity. Ask for the organization’s Employer Identification Number and search it on the IRS website or look for the organization’s 990 tax filings.
Take the time to look at an organization’s financial situation. Tools available online, such as those mentioned above, will provide citizens with information necessary to ascertain how much of one's contribution will actually go to those in need versus administrative or other costs. Ask what percentage of a donation will go to relief efforts.
Do not share a credit card, debit card or bank account information over the phone. Donate by check or credit card, rather than cash. Send the contribution directly to the organization rather than through a third party. If one donates more than $250, the organization should send a letter confirming the size of the donation.
If making a tax-deductible donation is important, search the database of tax-exempt organizations available on the IRS website. Before making a donation, ensure the charity is in fact tax deductible. Then, once one has made the donation, be sure to get a receipt for the contribution.
The Charities Division encourages Georgians to contact division staff if they receive suspicious charitable solicitations.
