Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will have his office’s fourth financial recovery tele-town hall titled, "Rebuilding & Recovering Financially: A Path to Financial Recovery" on July 29 at 11 a.m.
The free tele-town hall, hosted through the She Leads financial literacy program, will provide insight and advice for Georgia small business owners and entrepreneurs who are struggling during the current economic turmoil. A select group of business leaders will answer questions regarding actions and strategies to recoup financial losses, manage financial risk during the rebuilding process and fund raise while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Confirmed speakers include business financial strategist Marguerite Pressley Davis; Holly Hastings, director, KYC retail bank leader, senior vice president, Citibank, North America; and Farah Allen, CEO/founder of The Labz. The event will be moderated by Donna Lowry, the host of GPB’s Lawmakers.
She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy platform administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with ITP.
To register for the event, visit https://vekeo.com/georgiasecstate/.
For more information about She Leads, visit https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Securities/womens_investment_and_financial_empowerment_forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.