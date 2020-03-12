School of Rock announced the grand opening of its school on March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1600 Kennesaw Due West Rd NW, Suite 203 in Kennesaw.
Along with a ceremonial guitar smashing, which is the School of Rock’s version of a ribbon-cutting, the afternoon was filled with live music, face painting and free trial lessons.
School of Rock West Cobb is owned and operated by Gabriel Rudge, who has had a strong connection to music his whole life. His great grandparents were silent film musicians. At age 6, Rudge started learning English by listening to rock songs.
School of Rock provides students of all ages music lessons drawing from all styles of rock and roll. Students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Frank Zappa.
For more information, visit https://locations.schoolofrock.com/westcobb.
