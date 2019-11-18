Kennesaw-based development company Sanctuary Companies Inc. will have a groundbreaking for SchoolHouse Village on Dec. 6 at 3:30 p.m. in Kennesaw.
SchoolHouse Village is a new, mixed use community to be located on the site of the Kennesaw School, which was most recently known as the Martha Moore School. The site is at the intersection of Keene Street, School Drive and Burrell Drive.
Expected to attend the groundbreaking are Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling, Kennesaw City Council members, leadership from the Cobb County School Board and representatives from the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw Historical Society.
Upon completion in fall 2020, the development will offer over 80,000 square feet of restaurants, a brewery, retail and office space, 56 townhomes, a green space for outdoor concerts and walking paths.
To create this new downtown district, part of the original Kennesaw School building will be razed. Built in 1890, the original building was lost in a fire, but was rebuilt in 1932. Additions were added through the years, but the school was closed in 2017. The Library structure will be preserved as a foundation for the new development.
Sanctuary selected Miller Architecture as its project architect/land planner and WLM Contracting as its contractor. Miller is a nationally renowned, award-winning firm with extensive work in southern historic communities.
For more information and a video of the planned development, visit https://SchoolHouse-Village.com.
