Ryan Companies US Inc., which has an office in the Cumberland area, announced the appointment of Jeff Halper as vice president of Procurement.
This is a new position for the company.
Based in Atlanta, Halper will work with internal and external customers to identify opportunities to leverage the organization's scale and put programs in place to meet enterprise needs regarding quality, service and cost.
He brings 25 years of supply chain and procurement experience to Ryan. He previously held the title of senior director of Procurement for AvalonBay Communities and held procurement leadership positions at organizations such as Blackboard and Maxim, serving as a transformational leader for the sourcing and contracting teams.
For more information, visit ryancompanies.com.
