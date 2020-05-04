To most people when they hear the term “Black Swan,” they think of the very dark and excellent drama about a New York ballet company. But to economists, executives and business owners in the coronavirus era, “Black Swan” is a book by the scholar Nassim Taleb, which suggests rare events create major change.
These events are wildly unpredictable and cause social, political and economic effects. The most recent example would be September 11th. 9/11 transformed a presidency, created the third-largest cabinet department in the federal government, augmented a fear of flying and censorship and created the TSA and wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq. Brown University has concluded that those wars have resulted in over 800,000 deaths and $6 trillion in financial impact. Tragically, 22 percent of suicides are veterans of the US Armed Forces.
So, if we accept that the coronavirus is a “Black Swan” event, what are the short term and long-term effects?
Imperial College, which heavily influenced epidemiologists and governments across the West, once predicted over 2 million US deaths with hospitals unable to manage the surge, while still having to treat patients with heart attacks, strokes and injuries. Due to social distancing, those numbers have been adjusted to 200,000 or less. The University of Washington takes a more optimistic position, anticipating 81,000 casualties as a result of COVID-19. These predictions do not include the possibility that a vaccine is delayed, the virus returns despite warmer weather, or that winter requires additional distancing.
Beyond the human costs, social and economic costs could be just as dramatic — if not more — in the long term.
Americans are used to their freedom and, at some point, will not accept living in isolation, which could accelerate the spread. The government will respond with extraordinary measures and the economy will free fall into a depression. Those $1,200 checks won’t last long when the unemployment rate is 30 percent. Small businesses without significant liquidity close and suicides reach levels that haven’t been seen since 1938.
Hopefully, we can reopen the country by June (at least gradually) and the recent steps by Congress such as the CARES act will give small business owners the ability to retain more of their employees. Student debt may also be forgiven or, at the very least, delayed through September, which is significant considering $900 billion is currently outstanding.
Workforce development is going to become a priority and COVID-19 proves sending all our children for generic degrees doesn’t work. Our hospitals have a desperate shortage of nurses and our supply chain will need to be completely rebuilt. We can’t accept that 80% of our prescriptions come from the People’s Republic of China.
At the time of my writing this column, 14 of our graduates have begun working on a temporary hospital in hard hit Albany. It will be built from scratch in just four weeks. But we weren’t considered essential and remain closed. While retailers continue to operate, there’s not a single welding school open in the country. This, despite manufacturers playing a major role in producing PPE and ventilators. Our infrastructure will be hard hit by months without new skilled labor, especially in trades that already have major shortages.
Corporations will be very interesting to watch in the coming months. For many years, there has been significant resistance to telecommuting but, after three months of operating this way, could the remote option become far more attractive? It would certainly reduce our traffic and help our environment. Our county’s top priority pre-pandemic was transit. That may no longer be the case. Should remote work and online meetings grow in popularity, it would have a significant effect on the already beleaguered airline and hotel industries. I personally flew 35 times last year and the business traveler is responsible for three quarters of airline profits.
Warehousing will be different, as the just-in-time model will no longer be acceptable when Americans realize they need to keep a supply of food staples and paper products.
The stock market, always hard to predict, was overpriced prior to the coronavirus and was likely due for a correction. How quickly our businesses can reopen, and commerce returns, plus the moves made by the government will likely determine whether a recession occurs. Many economists believed we were due for at the very least a brief one prior to COVID-19.
Ultimately, a “Black Swan” provides us an opportunity to learn from our past mistakes and become more prepared. We enjoyed a roaring economy here in Cobb and nationally, but there were issues bubbling we failed to see. As we slowly recover, prioritizing those fixes will be critical to any future success.
