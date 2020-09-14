Rugby ATL, 598 W. Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will have Small Business "Scrum" on Oct. 1.
During this networking event, small businesses can learn about other small businesses in Cobb County and establish collaborations to grow one's business and accelerate out of the challenging pandemic market.
Each participant will have a chance to take center stage and give their elevator pitch to reach potential partners in the Cobb County community. Participants can bring handouts or visual aids to assist in their presentation.
Each small business registered will have two minutes to highlight their product or service.
For more informaton and to register, visit https://rugbyatl.rugby/product/small-business-scrum/.
