River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen will have a grand opening on Feb. 7 with a ribbon-cutting, giveaways and free samples beginning at 3 p.m.
The company will be located in The Battery Atlanta at 455 Legends Place in the Cumberlanda rea.
The famed Southern candy franchise’s newest franchisees are Doug Hicks of Milton and Jamie Wright of east Cobb.
A portion of the proceeds from all Chocolate Loggerhead sales on opening day will be donated to the Caretta Research Project, a charity partner of the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.