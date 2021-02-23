United Community Bank Inc. announced that Rich Bradshaw has been named president of its subsidiary United Community Bank, which has several locations in Cobb County, in recognition of his increased contribution to the company’s growth and strategy.
Bradshaw will also retain his current title of chief banking officer of the bank, a position held since 2019. In this new role, he is responsible for oversight and management of the bank’s diverse and substantial commercial lines of business, all 160 retail bank office locations across the five-state footprint and the fast-growing mortgage division.
Lynn Harton will remain chairman, chief executive officer and president of the holding company, United Community Banks Inc., and CEO of the subsidiary bank.
In his nearly seven years at United, Bradshaw developed and grew the bank’s Commercial Banking Solutions division to over $1.8 billion in 2019. CBS includes the bank’s Commercial Real Estate, Middle Market, Asset-Based Lending, Renewable Energy, 501c3 and Senior Care lines of business. This division also includes the growth of the United’s SBA lending program, which is one of the largest in volume SBA divisions in the Southeast. This has resulted in United approving and funding over 15,000 PPP loans for $1.75 billion dollars for existing and new customers.
In 2019, Bradshaw was awarded additional responsibility of the four-state branch network and other revenue producing businesses when he became chief banking officer.
For more information, visit www.ucbi.com.
