The staff and doctors at Waldron & Lee Dentistry to commemorate the completion of their new building at 2419 Roswell Road in Marietta will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m.
The event will include light refreshments and coffee.
Dr. Jon Waldron founded the dental practice over 30 years ago and will continue to practice in the new location along with current owners, Dr. Blair Waldron and Dr. Christopher Lee, as well as Dr. Edward Schlissel and Dr. Henry Almquist.
Waldron & Lee Dentistry offers sedation, surgical and cosmetic dentistry including a variety of services such as fillings, one visit crowns, digital x-rays and impressions, whitening, veneers and bonding, extractions and implants, Invisalign, Six Month Smiles, and teeth in a day.
For more information, visit www.waldrondentistry.com or call 770-977-5547.
