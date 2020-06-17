Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, announced that surgeons Dr. Jennifer Bruggers and Dr. Gary Stewart have been elected members of the American Orthopaedic Association.
Membership in the prestigious organization is awarded following a stringent peer-review process and fewer than 10% of practicing orthopaedic surgeons have achieved AOA membership.
According to the AOA, The Fellows of the American Orthopaedic Association designation after a surgeon’s name signifies that the surgeon has achieved recognition for exceptional accomplishments and leadership in the orthopaedic specialty and have demonstrated a commitment to leadership in the various areas of orthopaedic practice.
Dr. Jennifer Bruggers is a Board-certified orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Resurgens Orthopaedics, practicing in the Marietta and Midtown locations. She is also chief of Orthopaedic Trauma at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Gary W. Stewart is a Board-certified orthopaedic foot and ankle specialist at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA. He has been a part of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center Department of Orthopaedic Surgery since 2013. He is also chief of the Division of Foot and Ankle.
