Resurgens Orthopaedics orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Douglas W. Lundy of Mableton was named chair of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Advocacy Council.
Dr. Lundy, who practices at Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Marietta location, will lead the Council, which plans, organizes, directs and evaluates the Association’s legislative, regulatory and health policy programs and initiatives.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the nation’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists.
Dr. Lundy is an orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Marietta location and is a past president of Resurgens Orthopaedics. He specializes in the care of patients with multiple injuries and complex fractures. He practices at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta where he is co-chair of the WellStar Musculoskeletal Service Line and past chief of surgery.
He graduated from North Georgia College in Dahlonega and the Medical College of Georgia – Augusta University in Augusta. He completed his post-graduate training at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. In 2014, he received his MBA from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama.
As an active member and leader of AAOS, he served as treasurer of the Association’s Orthopaedic Political Action Committee, a member of the Advocacy Council, past chair of the Medical Liability Committee and served on the former Communications Cabinet.
Since 2012, Dr. Lundy has served as a director of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is the treasurer and chair of the Oral Examination Committee. He previously served on the Orthopaedic Trauma Association’s Board of Directors as a member-at-large leading the effort of the OTA to produce performance measures with the AAOS, and also as chair of the OTA Health Policy Committee, and representing OTA on the AAOS Board of Specialty Societies.
