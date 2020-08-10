Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, announced that Dr. Raj Bhole has been named chairman of the Board.
Dr. Bhole has been with Resurgens Orthopaedics for the past 18 years, serving as the longest standing director for 14 of those years. He has served as a director of several healthcare related corporate boards that in the past included chairman of the TCMA/Northeast Georgia Physicians group and founder, Northeast Georgia Orthopedic Specialists.
Dr. Bhole is a Board certified orthopaedic surgeon with a certificate of added qualifications in hand surgery and is fellowship trained in foot and ankle surgery. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons in Canada, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
For more information, visit www.resurgens.com.
