Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, has partnered with MedBridgeGO to launch a new rehabilitation mobile app and website.
The app and website bring patients custom Home Exercise Programs (HEP) that can be accessed from their phones, tablets or computers. The app features custom step-by-step videos that are specific to each patient’s prescribed rehabilitation program and is available to all patients who receive Rehabilitation care at Resurgens Orthopaedics.
For more information, visit www.resurgens.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.