Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has offices in Cobb County, announced that orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Erroll Bailey has been selected to receive the 2020 Hugh McLeod III M.D. Award of Excellence from the Arthritis Foundation.
The prestigious honor is presented by the Arthritis Foundation Southeast Region to a physician practicing in the state of Georgia who best exemplifies the life and legacy of Dr. McLeod III and demonstrates a passion for medicine, selflessness in caring for others and a personal struggle with arthritis. The award will be presented to Dr. Bailey at the Arthritis Foundation’s Night of Giving virtual event on Oct. 17.
Dr. Bailey is a Board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and specializes in adult reconstruction of the foot and ankle, sports medicine, total ankle replacement, ballet dancer injuries, minimally invasive surgery and general orthopaedics. He practices in Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Midtown and St. Joseph’s locations.
For more information, visit www.resurgens.com.
