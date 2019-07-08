Dr. Steven B. Wertheim, an orthopaedic surgeon with Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics — which has offices in Cobb County — has been named a Distinguished Arthroscopy Leader by the Arthroscopy Association of North America.
One of 21 leaders from across the nation to be named to this prestigious group, Wertheim was chosen because of his education, research and achievements in the advancement of arthroscopy and dedication to improving patient outcomes. He is the only doctor in the Atlanta area to be named to the list.
Dr. Wertheim practices at Resurgens Orthopaedics St. Joseph’s location in Sandy Springs and at the Windy Hill office in Marietta. He specializes in elbow, knee, shoulder and sports medicine.
He received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio followed by residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland and a Fellowship in Sports Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and holds a subspecialty Certificate in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. His areas of expertise include sports medicine and arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery of the knee and shoulder.
His associations include the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Arthroscopy Association of North America and U.S. Olympic Committee Sports Medicine Society.
For more information, visit www.resurgens.com.
