KENNESAW — As businesses begin slowly reopening around the state, attention has turned to Cobb County malls.
As part of a list of malls owned by Simon Property Group, Town Center at Cobb will reopen Friday with limited hours, according to various media reports citing an internal memo at the company.
Town Center, as well as all Simon malls, will operate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the reports. The mall operators have said overnight cleanings and regular sanitation in food courts and other common areas will be taking place. The company is encouraging retailers to do the same, according to reports from CNBC.
Representatives for Town Center mall and Simon Property Group have not yet responded to multiple requests for comment.
Meanwhile, Brookfield Properties, the owner of Cumberland Mall, is still assessing its own decision, according to Rachel Wille, a spokeswoman for the company.
"While closely monitoring the new direction from Governor (Brian) Kemp, we are diligently working on plans to safely reopen our shopping centers. The well-being of our guests, tenants and employees is our highest priority," Wille said in an emailed statement. "We will share detailed next steps on our reopening plans and look forward to welcoming our communities back to our shopping centers. Thank you for your understanding and support."
