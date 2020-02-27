EAST COBB — A new Publix Super Market is expected to be added to the list of grocery stores and shopping destinations at the East Cobb Crossing shopping center at the corner of Roswell and Johnson Ferry roads, according to a report from Tomorrow's News Today Atlanta.
The report indicates the grocery store will open in a 37,400-square-foot space next to Dick's Sporting Goods. The Dick's space and the space to be occupied by Publix once housed a Kmart.
Representatives for Publix, as well as owners of the east Cobb shopping center, declined to comment on the MDJ's questions.
Managers and employees of surrounding stores and service providers who asked not to be identified told the MDJ they'd been told Publix would be moving into the aforementioned space.
Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott, who represents the area, said he'd not yet heard of the store moving in, but that the company would not have to come before the board or receive his blessing if the property was already zoned for the grocery's use.
The reported new location sits about a mile north of another Publix Super Market, as well as about 3.5 miles east of a second.
