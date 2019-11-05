Vinod H. Thourani, M.D., has joined Piedmont Heart Institute as the Marcus Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery for Piedmont Healthcare and the Marcus Heart Valve Center.
Dr. Thourani is a national cardiovascular thought leader and is active in professional cardiac surgery and cardiology organizations. He is president-elect of the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association starting in November 2019, and the Heart Valve Society, with his term as president starting in February 2020.
He also serves on the national board of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, is on the board of trustees of the International Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, where he serves as its vice-president, and is on the Surgeons Council of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. He has authored over 400 articles in a variety of prestigious medical journals.
Most recently, Dr. Thourani served for two years as chairman of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at MedStar Health, which includes MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Union Memorial Baltimore Hospital programs. That system includes MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, an academic hospital, where he was a professor of aurgery.
Prior to that tenure, he served the Atlanta community and surrounding region for more than a decade. While at Emory Healthcare, his roles included co-director of the system’s Structural Heart and Valve Center and chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Emory University Hospital Midtown. He also held the title of professor of surgery and medicine at Emory University School of Medicine.
He is the national co-principal investigator for the PASCAL IIF transcatheter mitral valve repair, the ACTIVE transcatheter mitral valve repair trial, PARTNER 2 SAPIEN 3 study, the SUMMIT transcatheter mitral valve replacement in mitral valve calcification trial, and the JenaValve TAVR study for aortic valve leakage. He is also on the executive committee for the coveted National Institute of Health Cardiothoracic Surgery Network Trials and for four other valve-related national trials.
Piedmont Heart Institute ranks in the top five percent in the country among cardiovascular organizations and is the only program in Atlanta consistently recognized with the Cardiac Care Excellence Award from Healthgrades – a mark of quality it has earned for 10 years.
