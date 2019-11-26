Charter Communications Inc. announced the opening of a newly remodeled Spectrum Store at 1260 W. Spring Street in Smyrna.
The store is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with sampling and ordering Spectrum services, customers can also complete a variety of transactions at the store, including account payments and upgrading or exchanging equipment.
Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the U.S.
For more information, call 1-855-75-SPECTRUM or visit spectrum.com.
