Many businesses in Cobb County had to close their doors due to the coronavirus, as no amount of help would get them through the losses they incurred during mandatory quarantine and existing economic and health fears.
But many were able to weather the storm – at least, for now – due to help from the Payroll Protection Plan and the county’s own Small Business Relief Grants.
New data from the Small Business Administration shows that 251 businesses in Cobb received PPP funding of $150,000 or more. The city with the most recipients was the 30339 zip code that is listed as Atlanta but exists in the Cumberland/Vinings area of Cobb, with 85 recipients. Marietta was next with 79, followed by Kennesaw with 37, Smyrna with 22, Kennesaw with 37, Acworth and Mableton with 9 each, Austell with 7 and Powder Springs with 3.
Many, many more businesses received smaller grants. But the companies awarded the largest amounts, simply listed in the $5 to $10 million award amount range, went to 13 companies, with Metro-Atlanta Ambulance listed as receiving two of those through two separate bank operators. Others included Bennett Thrasher, LLP; DW Restaurant Holder, LLC; Ed’s service solutions LLC, HOA restaurant holder, LLC; Trustpoint International, LLC; TW Restaurant Holder, LLC; Paul Eggli Co. Inc.; Martin Concrete Construction, Inc.; Lonestar Forming, Inc.; R. F. Knox Company, Inc.; and Williams Enterprises of Georgia, Inc.
With the Senate still mulling over a second round of PPP funding by press time, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners decided to offer an extra layer of relief to small businesses through a grant program called the Small Business Relief Grants. Through that program, eligible businesses were able to receive up to $40,000 in grants, which would not have to be repaid and could go toward personnel, rent and utilities. The commissioners approved the more than $50 million in federal aid in June and SelectCobb, the economic development program born out of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, is administering and managing the grants.
But priority for those grants were given to companies who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic but did not receive PPP funding. Cobb Chamber Chair John Loud and SelectCobb Chair Kevin Greiner said at the time that was to provide some relief for companies who were not helped through the PPP program, for one reason or another. The deadline to apply for those loans was the end of June.
But according to data provided by Chamber Spokesperson Amy Selby, the total amount awarded from those grant applications – of the $50 million that was available – only amounted to close to $7.5 million. Because of that, the Chamber announced in late July that it would be opening a second round of applications, due Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
The second round opens eligibility up to businesses who did receive PPP funding, and the grants can be used for payroll, rent, utilities and acquiring PPE (personal protection equipment). The grants range from $20,000 to $40,000 and new for this round is not only that those who received PPP funding or Small Business Administration funding are eligible, bult businesses can also include both their W-2 and 1099 employees toward their total number of employees, which will raise their chances of being eligible or receiving larger amounts.
According to Selby, 409 businesses applied for the first round of the relief grants, with 53 percent of the applicants being woman-owned businesses, 56 percent being minority-owned and 8 percent being veteran-owned.
If the PPP follows suit and there is a second round of funding, there are a variety of issues that have been raised about it, such as if payroll tax reductions can be made from the funding use and looser restrictions on forgiveness.
As Cobb’s companies continue to try to stay afloat, there seems to be no end in sight for the virus – but the assistance seems to continue to rise.
