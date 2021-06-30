Relay Payments, a venture-backed fintech company, is relocating to a new headquarters in the Galleria Office Park in Cobb County.
The company is modernizing the logistics and supply chain industry through instant, electronic, secure payments and removing the reliance on cash and checks.
According to Ryan Droege, CEO of Relay Payments, the company has a team of over 100 employees across 12 states and is focused on growing that number over the next 12 months. Cobb County Board of Commissioners chairwoman Lisa Cupid said that the company plans to add over 200 new jobs in the next two years.
The relocation to Cobb and its new office headquarters comes after the company recently closed two rounds of investment funding in six months which has led to rapid growth for the company.
Relay’s customer-centric approach has entrusted the company to process more than 300,000 transactions every month, working with the largest carriers, freight brokers and third party logistic providers across 50 U.S. states and Canada.
For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.