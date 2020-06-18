Organizers of Craft Bank, a proposed de novo in Atlanta, announced that they have received conditional approval for a banking charter and deposit insurance from the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The new bank will be led by proposed president and CEO J. Ross Mynatt, who most recently served as senior vice president at Georgia Primary Bank.
Additional members of the management team include Cobb resident Mike Cullinan as chief credit officer; Greg Griggs, the founding president of Cobb-based Highland Commercial Bank, as chief lending officer; Cobb resident Kitty Kendrick as chief financial officer; and Beth Martin as chief experience officer.
Marc Greene, former president and CEO of Mountain Valley Community Bank, will serve as chairman of the Craft Bank Board.
Upon the completion of a capital raise of $20 to $30 million, Craft Bank plans to open in late summer. The bank will be located in the West Midtown market at 1575 Northside Drive in Atlanta.
Additional bank organizers are Thomas Lamb, CEO of Pharos Marine Power; Marshall Martin, managing partner at Martin, Bagwell, Luke LLP; Michael Jacobson, president of Michael Jacobson Consulting Inc.; Scott Griffin, CEO of Griffco Design Build Inc. in Kennesaw; Will Wingate, co-chairman at Second Century Ag LLC; Byron Holmes, managing partner at LoanStreet Inc.; John Mangham, CPA and real estate broker/developer; Paul Masters, CEO of the Atlanta franchise of Anago Cleaning Systems Inc.; Douglas Rieder, chairman of Cobb-based Sterling Seacrest Partners Inc.; and David Alexander, CEO of Soliant Health.
