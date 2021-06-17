Registration is open for the Sept. 20 Cobb Chamber Golf Classic at Indian Hills Country Club.
The Cobb Chamber Golf Classic is a four-person, Ft. Lauderdale scramble. The 2021 tournament begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Registration and the driving range open at 9 a.m. The cost is $265 per golfer or $1,000 per foursome. To register, visit www.cobbchamber.org/golf.
Businesses can also take advantage of the tournament’s marketing opportunities with various sponsorships. Each sponsor benefits from exposure on the course, signage and participation throughout the event. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mary Karras at 770-859-2341 or mkarras@cobbchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.